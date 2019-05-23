Louis A. Cannon Buys 7,500 Shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (CVRS) Stock

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) Director Louis A. Cannon purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $19,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Corindus Vascular Robotics stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,384. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Corindus Vascular Robotics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics by 128.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 173,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 97,445 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,262,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 198,111 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,088,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 68,250 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Corindus Vascular Robotics Company Profile

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted systems for use in interventional vascular procedures in the United States and internationally. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for coronary and peripheral interventional procedures.

