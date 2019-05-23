Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,586,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,889. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $118.23. The company has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.11). Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 80.91%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 360.6% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,714 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,735,000 after acquiring an additional 45,744 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

