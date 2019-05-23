Lowe’s Companies’ (LOW) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $127.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $133.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LOW. Loop Capital lowered Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.57.

NYSE LOW opened at $97.94 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $118.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.11). Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 80.91%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,503,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,941,544,000 after buying an additional 371,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,893,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,206,843,000 after buying an additional 2,014,183 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8,621.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,673,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 17,470,536 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18,944.2% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 15,741,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,741,000 after buying an additional 15,658,352 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,171,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,308,924,000 after buying an additional 182,823 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

