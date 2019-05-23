LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Flex Ltd (FLEX)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,030,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Flex were worth $30,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,403,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,217,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,873,000 after purchasing an additional 705,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Flex by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,711,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,635,000 after buying an additional 173,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. BidaskClub raised Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Flex Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.80.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Flex had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

