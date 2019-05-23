Lumentum (LITE) Given a $68.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Northland Securities set a $68.00 price target on Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lumentum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.16.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $45.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $69.95.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $433.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin A. Kaplan sold 3,025 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $147,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,905.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $83,796.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,661.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,029 shares of company stock valued at $713,563 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 9.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 4.5% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 159.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.9% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

