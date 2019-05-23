Lundin Mining Co. (LUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUN shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$6.90 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.70 to C$8.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 134,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total transaction of C$984,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,760 shares in the company, valued at C$1,798,986.

Shares of LUN stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,613,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,713. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.87. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$4.70 and a one year high of C$8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.