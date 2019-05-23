Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL) Shares Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MDGL stock opened at $98.64 on Thursday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $91.56 and a twelve month high of $325.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDGL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Svb Leerink started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.09.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL) Shares Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/madrigal-pharmaceuticals-inc-mdgl-shares-bought-by-first-mercantile-trust-co.html.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.