Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 124 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 335.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Booking by 174,390.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 621,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 620,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,996,000 after buying an additional 23,591 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Booking by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 540,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,352,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $788,351,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Booking by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 446,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,343,000 after buying an additional 23,929 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,778.60, for a total value of $1,077,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total value of $428,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,498 shares of company stock worth $2,657,620 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $1,745.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,606.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2,162.91.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Booking had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,745.02 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,072.70.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

