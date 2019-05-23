Manchester Capital Management LLC Invests $133,000 in Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 8.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,597,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,518,000 after acquiring an additional 280,726 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,213.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,074 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 6,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $363,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $6,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,291 shares of company stock valued at $29,813,238 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLNT opened at $74.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $81.76.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 53.73%. The business had revenue of $148.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

