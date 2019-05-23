ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Stake Lessened by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,118 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.9% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 11,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 29.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 12.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $91.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.55. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.57 and a 12 month high of $97.26.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.01. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on MAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.09.

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

