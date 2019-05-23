Marathon Oil (MRO) Upgraded at Capital One Financial

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $22.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.24. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

