Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Holdings Cut by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 43,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.3% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 104,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 23,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $28.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.56%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.68.

In other news, insider Donald C. Templin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.74 per share, for a total transaction of $253,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,054.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Heminger sold 187,142 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $12,164,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,220,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

