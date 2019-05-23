Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.75

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.75 and last traded at $50.04, with a volume of 23172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen cut Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $28.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Heminger sold 187,142 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $12,164,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,220,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald C. Templin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.74 per share, for a total transaction of $253,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,054.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

