Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. UBS Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $148.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $2,412,771.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,946,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total transaction of $283,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,329 shares of company stock worth $3,196,761 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

