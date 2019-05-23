Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 168,614 Shares of H & R Block Inc (HRB)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,548,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,614 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $37,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of H & R Block by 233.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of H & R Block by 8,750.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the first quarter worth $62,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,733. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.16. H & R Block Inc has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $29.81.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.48 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 829.18% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

