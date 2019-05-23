Mattel Inc (MAT) Shares Bought by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at $400,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Ffcm LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period.

In other Mattel news, CFO Joseph J. Euteneuer bought 20,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,231 shares in the company, valued at $770,472.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Dolan bought 30,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $418,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,643.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.02. 129,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,811,038. Mattel Inc has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 42.68% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $689.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mattel Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group set a $14.00 price objective on Mattel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

