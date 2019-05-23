Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Maxim Group currently has a $4.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SHIP. Noble Financial lowered Seanergy Maritime from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Seanergy Maritime from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($1.64). Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a negative return on equity of 49.92%. The company had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

