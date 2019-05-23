Mcdonald’s Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.16 (MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.16 per share by the fast-food giant on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

Mcdonald’s has raised its dividend by an average of 17.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 42 years. Mcdonald’s has a payout ratio of 60.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mcdonald’s to earn $8.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.4%.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.97. 2,138,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,015. The company has a market cap of $152.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. Mcdonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $153.13 and a fifty-two week high of $201.15.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 40,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $8,018,187.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total value of $7,560,288.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,758.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,449 shares of company stock valued at $20,458,931 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mcdonald’s stock. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Comerica Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.39.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

