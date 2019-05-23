Medical Facilities (DR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.84

Medical Facilities Corp (TSE:DR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.84 and last traded at C$12.90, with a volume of 104274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.97.

DR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Medical Facilities from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on Medical Facilities from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medical Facilities in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $402.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$162.95 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Facilities Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is currently 658.82%.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

