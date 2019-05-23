Medtronic PLC (MDT) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 110,735 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 3.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 14,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Oppenheimer set a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.39.

MDT stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.76. 4,569,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874,998. The firm has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

