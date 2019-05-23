Mercury Hits 24-Hour Volume of $200,273.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Mercury token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $5.31 million and $200,273.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mercury has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00408971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.27 or 0.01303545 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000346 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00144785 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00016821 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004388 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury launched on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Upbit, Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

