Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Position Trimmed by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,872 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 11.8% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $54,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,827 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 33,528 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $25,064,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 754,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,333,970.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $552,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 156,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,327,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,354 shares of company stock valued at $30,340,221. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Microsoft to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Shares of MSFT opened at $127.67 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $30.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

