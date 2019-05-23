Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (VMO)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 25.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 40,020 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 149,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,853 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 14.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMO opened at $11.97 on Thursday. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $12.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/mid-atlantic-financial-management-inc-adv-cuts-holdings-in-invesco-van-kampen-munpl-oprtnty-tr-vmo.html.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

