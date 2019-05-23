MidasProtocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $120,145.00 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One MidasProtocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Over the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. MidasProtocol has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $120,145.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00400112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.54 or 0.01266766 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00144836 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00017078 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004474 BTC.

About MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,250,000 tokens. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol. The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io.

MidasProtocol Token Trading

MidasProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MidasProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

