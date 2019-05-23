Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 72,795 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 566,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 72,795 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,228.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,641,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,916 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,946,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,088 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,347,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,344,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,230,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.30 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $45.83.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

