Miles Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 5,983 Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Hasbro by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7,213.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,671 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,091. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.84 and a twelve month high of $109.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $732.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hasbro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp set a $110.00 target price on shares of Hasbro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.07.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 3,687 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $387,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dolph Johnson sold 17,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $1,737,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,256 shares of company stock valued at $35,900,627 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Miles Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 5,983 Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/miles-capital-inc-buys-shares-of-5983-hasbro-inc-has.html.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.