Miles Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 5,983 Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Hasbro by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7,213.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,671 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,091. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.84 and a twelve month high of $109.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $732.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.65%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hasbro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp set a $110.00 target price on shares of Hasbro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.07.
In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 3,687 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $387,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dolph Johnson sold 17,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $1,737,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,256 shares of company stock valued at $35,900,627 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.
