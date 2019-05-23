Miles Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW)

Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SkyWest by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKYW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

NASDAQ:SKYW traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.98. 1,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,289. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $65.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.18. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $723.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is 9.06%.

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,818,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,780,783.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 32,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $2,011,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 698,987 shares in the company, valued at $42,917,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,255 shares of company stock worth $6,656,357. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

