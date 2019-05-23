Minereum (MNE) One Day Volume Hits $301.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Minereum has a total market cap of $69,000.00 and $301.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. In the last week, Minereum has traded up 57.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Minereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00409863 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.42 or 0.01292654 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00144199 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00016890 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Minereum Token Profile

Minereum was first traded on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 5,874,132 tokens. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.