Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Stake Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $301,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MHK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 price target on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.53.

NYSE:MHK traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.53. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.35 and a 1 year high of $228.49.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

