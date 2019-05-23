Monkey Project (MONK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $349.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0347 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last week, Monkey Project has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $212,638.00 and approximately $349.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003499 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 103.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 6,125,316 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

