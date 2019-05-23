Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

Shares of MPWR opened at $121.31 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $101.99 and a 12-month high of $161.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 19,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $2,425,328.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 411,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,153,296.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $2,613,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,202,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,387,093.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,535 shares of company stock valued at $37,545,818. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 128.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

