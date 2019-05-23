Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $284,000 Position in Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMS. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Bemis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Bemis by 4,490.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,646,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,294 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bemis during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bemis during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bemis during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bemis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bemis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bemis in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bemis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

NYSE BMS opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bemis Company, Inc. has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $59.85.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Bemis had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Bemis’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bemis Company, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Bemis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.88%.

About Bemis

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded and thermoformed plastic packaging products.

