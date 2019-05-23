Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Sells 2,403 Shares of L.B. Foster Co (FSTR)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 676.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSTR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.09. 36,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,814. L.B. Foster Co has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 2.13.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $150.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster Co will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of L.B. Foster and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

