Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 788.9% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Main Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB opened at $68.68 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $56.12 and a 1-year high of $71.36.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/mraz-amerine-associates-inc-purchases-new-position-in-schwab-us-broad-market-etf-schb.html.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.