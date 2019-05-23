MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $881.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) to announce $881.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $885.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $876.90 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $828.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

MSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Buckingham Research set a $81.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,565. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $94.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 2,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $177,521.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 5,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $443,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $736,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 823,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,309,000 after acquiring an additional 186,074 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 160.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 58,632 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 38.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 533,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,018,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

