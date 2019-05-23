National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (QTEC)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QTEC. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 1,045.7% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,535 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 548,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,178,000 after acquiring an additional 21,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000.

BMV QTEC opened at $81.13 on Thursday. 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS has a 12 month low of $1,107.50 and a 12 month high of $1,530.00.

