National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 41 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $444.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.05.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Robert F. Lynch sold 6,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total transaction of $3,006,891.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $431.44 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $355.28 and a 52-week high of $479.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 47.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/national-asset-management-inc-purchases-41-shares-of-sherwin-williams-co-shw.html.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.