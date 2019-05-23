National Presto Industries (NPK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $99.04

Shares of National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $99.04 and last traded at $101.25, with a volume of 118047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.14.

The firm has a market cap of $707.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.85 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 11.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPK. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in National Presto Industries during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 600.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 242.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 135.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NPK)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

