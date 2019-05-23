Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder using drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates include NT-0102 methylphenidate XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0202 amphetamine XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD and Generic Tussionex, which are in different clinical development stage. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NASDAQ NEOS opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. Neos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $87.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neos Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diag Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Neos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 1,747.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,210,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 165,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

