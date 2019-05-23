NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

NetApp has raised its dividend by an average of 20.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. NetApp has a dividend payout ratio of 49.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NetApp to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

NetApp stock traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.66. 13,397,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. NetApp has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $88.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 16.85%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. OTR Global lowered shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.95 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

