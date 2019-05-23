New Age Metals (NAM) Trading Down 8.3%

New Age Metals Inc (CVE:NAM) shares fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 153,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 217,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The stock has a market cap of $5.33 million and a PE ratio of -3.00.
New Age Metals Company Profile (CVE:NAM)
New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned River Valley PGM project that include 30 claim units and 2 mining leases covering an area of approximately 6,688 hectares located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario.
