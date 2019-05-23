New Age Metals Inc (CVE:NAM) shares fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 153,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 217,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of $5.33 million and a PE ratio of -3.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “New Age Metals (NAM) Trading Down 8.3%” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/23/new-age-metals-nam-trading-down-8-3.html.

New Age Metals Company Profile (CVE:NAM)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned River Valley PGM project that include 30 claim units and 2 mining leases covering an area of approximately 6,688 hectares located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.