New Millennium Iron (NML) Trading Down 11.1%

Shares of New Millennium Iron Corp (TSE:NML) fell 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 114,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 236,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of $14.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33.

New Millennium Iron Company Profile (TSE:NML)

New Millennium Iron Corp. explores for, evaluates, and develops iron ore deposits in Canada. The company's principal property is the Millennium Iron Range project, which include interests in the KéMag and LabMag taconite properties located in the Labrador Trough covering the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as in the Menihek Region around Schefferville, Québec.

