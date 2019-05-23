New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $58.85 Million Stake in Fastenal (FAST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $58,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Fastenal by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 3,163.2% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $64.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 15.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.40%.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,415,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,533.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $588,640.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at $607,906.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,970 shares of company stock worth $12,905,432 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Fastenal from $28.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $39.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.85.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

