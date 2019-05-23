News Corp (NWSA) Position Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 14.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,513 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in News were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 13.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of News by 396.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 796,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after buying an additional 636,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of News by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,570,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,838,000 after buying an additional 155,225 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in News by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWSA traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 79,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,284. News Corp has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. News had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

