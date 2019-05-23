NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Receives $14.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

NGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

NGL Energy Partners stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.55. 40,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.30. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $15.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. NGL Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -229.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 20.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 12.4% in the first quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 22,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

