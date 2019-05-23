Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Invests $234,000 in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ctrip.Com International in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ctrip.Com International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Ctrip.Com International in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 255.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Ctrip.Com International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRP opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $51.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTRP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

