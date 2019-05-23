Nobilis Health Corp (HLTH) Short Interest Down 13.8% in April

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 578,649 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the April 15th total of 671,663 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 728,295 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Nobilis Health stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Nobilis Health has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nobilis Health stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,774 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Nobilis Health worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nobilis Health Company Profile

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

