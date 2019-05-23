Nordstrom (JWN) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.69.

NYSE JWN opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 52.45%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 17,762 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $782,771.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,653,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,931,547.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 13,124 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $559,213.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,180 shares of company stock worth $2,164,864. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Nordstrom by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,462,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $745,406,000 after purchasing an additional 178,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,496,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,241,000 after purchasing an additional 630,899 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nordstrom by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,339,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,779 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Nordstrom by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,346,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Nordstrom by 4,156.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,898,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

