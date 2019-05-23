Novan Inc (NOVN) Director Acquires $110,500.00 in Stock

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) Director Robert Alexander Ingram bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.21 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 169,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NOVN traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,010. Novan Inc has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOVN. Zacks Investment Research cut Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. JMP Securities cut Novan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Novan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novan by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Novan by 4,462.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46,814 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Novan by 44.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 87,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novan by 52.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. 6.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

