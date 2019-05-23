NS Partners Ltd Takes $302,000 Position in Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV)

NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIV. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on VIV shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Telefonica Brasil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Telefonica Brasil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Shares of VIV stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. Telefonica Brasil SA has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

